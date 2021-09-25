Five train cars derailed about 4 p.m. local time near Joplin, Mont., nearly 200 miles north of Helena, said Kimberly Woods, an Amtrak spokeswoman.
There were about 147 passengers and 13 crew members on the train, Woods said, “with injuries reported.” She did not specify how many people were injured.
“Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers,” Woods said. The Empire Builder train runs between Chicago and Seattle.
Photos and videos of the scene posted on social media showed train cars tipped on their sides, with people extending ladders and standing on top.
Emergency crews were also shown as people gathered near the tracks with luggage.
Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said the derailment was “tragic news," adding that he was “closely monitoring this situation as details emerge.”
This story is developing.