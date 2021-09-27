Local authorities identified the victims Monday as Marjorie Varnadoe, 72, and Donald Varnadoe, 74, of Georgia; and Zach Schneider, 29, of Illinois.
Donald Varnadoe was a retired real estate agent from St. Simons Island, Ga., and his wife, Marjorie, was a well-known schoolteacher and administrator, according to the Brunswick (Ga.) News. Both were active in their community’s school system.
“They were grateful, wonderful, honorable people. It’s a shame they’re gone,’’ St. Simons Island real estate agent Roland Daniel told the publication.
Schneider, of Fairview Heights, Ill., was traveling with his wife on vacation to Portland when the train derailed, according to a GoFundMe page created to cover funeral expenses.
“Zach Schneider is one the sweetest, smartest, and most unique people I know,” wrote Caleb Morris, the organizer for the fundraiser. “I have always respected his ability to think differently. Zach always used this to push for a better world where everyone was included.”
No information on what led to the derailment has been released, but rail safety experts say there could be numerous reasons for the derailment, including human error, track and equipment failure, which is more common on older equipment such as the Superliner fleet operating in the route, the oldest in Amtrak’s rolling stock.
Degradation in the vehicle and the track — neither of which by itself may be sufficient to cause a derailment — also could have led to the derailment, experts say.
Alan Zalembski, director of the University of Delaware’s Rail Engineering Safety Program, said it is less likely in this case that human error was a factor because that stretch of track and the train are probably fully equipped with the automatic braking system known as positive train control, designed to take human error out of operating a train.
The system automatically applies the brakes if a train is exceeding speed limits and can prevent a train from going down the wrong track if a switch is left in the wrong position. Amtrak or the railroad owner, BNSF Railway, have not said whether PTC was properly working at the time of the crash.
“Things like over-speed or something like that should not have happened,” said Zalembski. “I don’t think this was a case where the switch was improperly set because, among other things, the lead locomotive did not derail and positive train control would have picked up an improperly set switch.”
The crash happened near a switch, which is where the railroad goes from a single track to a double track, which some experts speculate could have played a role. Matt Jones, a spokesman for BNSF Railway, said Sunday in a news conference that the track where the train derailed was inspected Thursday.
Experts say it is not uncommon that so many of the train cars derailed, due to energy from the train in motion. Empire Builder trains travel at speeds of about 50 mph, although it is unknown how fast the train was traveling at the time.
“There’s so much energy in that train that it’s not at all unusual that once a car derails, a whole bunch of cars derail behind it,” Zalembski said.
Investigators at the scene will be looking for a video recording system on the train that might have captured anything that could have contributed to the accident. Investigators will interview crew members and passengers, and may look to see if there was maintenance in the area that could have affected the track.
Liberty County Sheriff Nick Erickson estimated that as many as 30 people were injured. By Sunday, five remained hospitalized and in stable condition in Great Falls, local officials said.
The Empire Builder route connects Chicago and Seattle and is a popular route for vacationers because of the scenery it traverses, including views of the Mississippi River, the skylines of Minneapolis and St. Paul, the Gassman Coulee Trestle and Glacier National Park. It is regarded as a lifeline for many in the Upper Great Plains who live in rural areas not easily accessible by plane.
Service disruptions continue between stations in the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest as a result of the derailment.