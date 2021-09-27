While drivers still have to pay the full original penalty, their total fine is being reduced by half, because fines on tickets double after 30 days. The city’s offer applies to all outstanding tickets, even those dating back years.
As of Monday, Bowser said, more than 32,000 people had paid tickets as part of the program, which began June 1. That has amounted to about $44 million in paid fines.
“The program is providing a crucial lifeline to help families move past the ticket problem that they had,” Bowser said. “Now is the time for everyone with outstanding tickets to come into compliance and pay this outstanding debt.”
Before the amnesty program, the city had about $500 million in outstanding fines.