During a test at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, FAA officials said, the system saved more than 275,000 gallons of fuel annually, roughly the equivalent of flying 185 flights on a Boeing 737 between New York and Chicago. It also reduced delays by roughly 916 hours — the equivalent of shaving 15 minutes of waiting on a taxiway for more than 3,600 flights.
“The future of flight must be more sustainable and environmentally friendly,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said. “This new capability as part of a flight merging system has a double benefit: It reduces aircraft emissions and ensures air travelers experience more on-time departures.”
The system is part of the FAA’s Terminal Flight Data Manager program. The agency spent nearly four years testing it at airports in Charlotte and Dallas.
“NASA is developing transformative technologies that will revolutionize the aviation sector as we know it,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “This air traffic scheduling technology enhances aircraft efficiency and improves dependability for passengers every day.”
The system will be rolled out in coming years at 27 of the busiest airports across the country, including Washington Dulles International, Reagan National and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports.
Once the rollout is complete, the FAA estimates it will save more than 7 million gallons of fuel every year and eliminate more than 75,000 tons of carbon-dioxide emissions annually.