The lanes are in their early design stage, and construction has not been approved. They would run on the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and around Old Georgetown Road, and between I-270 and I-370. The project would add two toll lanes in each direction, though two of the lanes on I-270 would be formed by converting the carpool lanes. The American Legion Bridge also would be rebuilt and widened. The regular lanes would remain free.