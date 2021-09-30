If approved by the Maryland Transportation Authority board in November, the minimum per-mile rate also would be lower for trucks, ranging from 26 cents for smaller trucks to $1.02 for most tractor-trailers.
Authority officials told the board they made the change on the basis of public feedback received since they released initial toll rate ranges in May. They said that some members of the public had asked why the minimum rate, which is intended to cover basic administrative costs, was higher than on the nearby ICC toll road.
“If we could do it for the ICC, we should be able to do it for this,” said Jim Ports, the authority’s executive director. “We listened to the public, and we made a change.”
Of the 666 comments received during the public feedback period over the summer, the authority said 67 percent opposed the toll rate ranges. Many said they generally opposed having to pay tolls or that the proposed rates were too high.
Of the 25 percent who supported the proposal, the authority said, some favored any rates that would keep the lanes moving, and others said they liked that Maryland’s rates would be similar to those in Northern Virginia.
These would be Maryland’s first toll lanes with “dynamic” pricing, with the rates changing throughout the day to keep traffic flowing in toll lanes at 45 mph or faster.
The maximum per-mile rates — $3.76 for passenger vehicles and $22.58 for most tractor-trailers — would remain the same as in the May proposal.
However, Maryland would be the only state besides Texas to impose a lower per-mile “soft cap rate” — $1.50 for passenger vehicles and $9 for most large trucks — that could be exceeded temporarily when the toll lanes become too crowded or bog down below 50 mph. Authority officials have said a “soft cap rate” would prevent price gouging by requiring that tolls increase only when necessary to maintain a free flow of traffic and to increase in a gradual, formulaic way.
The rates would be slightly higher for vehicles without E-ZPass transponders. Motorcycles, vehicles with three or more people, and buses could use the lanes at no cost.
The lanes are in their early design stage, and construction has not been approved. They would run on the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and around Old Georgetown Road, and between I-270 and I-370. The project would add two toll lanes in each direction, though two of the lanes on I-270 would be formed by converting the carpool lanes. The American Legion Bridge also would be rebuilt and widened. The regular lanes would remain free.
Supporters say the lanes would provide an option for motorists who need trips of predictable duration, such as to day-care pickups or to catch flights, while critics say they are unfair to lower-income drivers and too costly during the heavily congested morning and evening peaks.
For example, tolls could amount to $18.60 for an evening 12-mile trip from the American Legion Bridge to I-370 or $11.30 for a morning southbound trip over the same distance, according to the authority.
Maryland recently selected a team led by Australian toll road operator Transurban, which operates toll lanes in Northern Virginia, to develop a design with the intention of entering into a 50-year contract with the state. Under the public-private partnership, the consortium would build and finance the lanes at its own expense and keep most of the toll revenue. State officials have said the lanes would be created at “no net cost” to taxpayers.
If construction is approved, the lanes’ opening would be about five years away. However, the toll rate ranges would be priced into the terms of the 50-year contract.
The new proposal will go out for a second comment period ending Oct. 28 before a vote by the authority board that is scheduled for Nov. 18.