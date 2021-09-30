Investigators are calling on the railroad to end the use of the “train approach warning” (TAW) system as the only method of on-track safety in corridors where PTC is available.
TAW is an older method that requires designated workers to look out for approaching trains in a work zone, according to the NTSB. But it has proved ineffective in some cases, such as April 24, 2018, when a passenger train struck and killed an Amtrak rail watchman in a work zone in Bowie, Md.
Investigators determined that Amtrak’s safety work plan in Bowie did not take into account the challenges of multiple main tracks in a high-noise environment.
“As the watchman was focused on his work crew and a southbound Maryland Area [Regional] Commuter (MARC) train servicing one adjacent track, he was unaware of northbound Amtrak train 86 approaching from behind him on the other adjacent track. He was struck and killed,” NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy wrote in a letter to Amtrak Chief Executive William J. Flynn on Thursday.
“Whether or not the FRA acts promptly to implement this needed safety recommendation, you need not wait to implement immediate and positive change for the safety of your roadway workers,” she said.
The renewed calls for a safer work zone environment come as the NTSB investigates what caused an Amtrak train to derail in Montana over the weekend, killing three people. The crash has drawn attention to safety on America’s rails.
The NTSB said the passenger railroad should use the available protections provided by positive train control systems, which can automatically reduce the speed of trains in work zones or prevent trains from entering work zones, the agency said.
In the 2018 case, investigators concluded that Amtrak’s decision to use the lookout system in a high-risk area allowed roadway workers to be exposed to the dangers of bidirectional trains traveling at speeds up to 125 mph.
The incident, which led to the NTSB recommendation, was preventable, investigators said. The recommendation issued Thursday addresses failures in assessing site safety risks, safe train speeds in work zones and adequate protections for workers.
“Contributing to this accident was Amtrak’s decision to use train approach warning for roadway worker protection in lieu of the protections that could have been provided by the positive train control system,” a report on the incident concluded.
In a statement, Amtrak said, “we appreciate the NTSB’s thorough report and we have already taken several steps to ensure this type of incident won’t happen again. The safety of our employees and customers is Amtrak’s highest priority. We are reviewing the report and recommendations, and will look to implement reasonable actions to meet the intent of the recommendations and ensure the ongoing safety of our employees.”
The FRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last year, the NTSB investigated eight accidents involving railroad and transit worker fatalities.