In an interview after his testimony Wednesday, Pekoske said the key to keeping people at the agency is to offer them more money. “The easy way to address a lot of the dissatisfaction is to properly pay somebody,” he said. “If I’m doing my job and I know somebody else who has a similar job to me somewhere else is making a lot more money than I am, I’m not going to be happy. Still, he acknowledged, the solution is an expensive one. “But if we don’t get at it, we’re never going to address this problem.”