“The threats we face today have grown beyond foreign terrorists to include cyber attacks, climate change and domestic violence extremism,” said the subcommittee chairman Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) at the hearing. From its early days as the umbrella agency for 22 federal entities, DHS has evolved into the third-largest federal agency and has “matured to become more cohesive, and therefore more effective,” Correa added.
Yet it struggles to recruit and retain employees, particularly among front line employees at TSA and Customs and Border Protection. Pay is an issue, but so is workplace culture, officials said, leaving a number of lawmakers concerned about the ability of DHS to carry out its mission.
Angela Bailey, the DHS chief human capital officer, said the agency has worked to build a workplace culture the supports employees and offers room for advancement. A similar focus on staff and workplace culture surfaced at a Wednesday hearing focused on TSA operations.
TSA Administrator David Pekoske and three former administrators noted how the agency and its mission have evolved nearly 20 years after it was created. James Loy led the agency as it was launching its airport screening program. John Pistole helped oversee the rollout of TSA PreCheck, the program which allows expedited screening for people willing to undergo tougher background checks and provide their fingerprints.
In response to a critical inspector general report that found undercover investigators were able to move prohibited items past security checkpoints more than 90 percent of the time, Peter Neffenger created a TSA training center to ensure officers received consistent instruction.
Aviation was the focus of TSA in the months after the attacks, but in subsequent years as terrorists overseas have targeted subways, train stations and used vehicles to sow fear, the agency has funneled more resources into securing other modes. More recently, cyber attacks have targeted national infrastructure, such as pipelines.
In recent months, transportation security officers have been burdened with a rise in physical attacks from travelers, some of whom are opposed to the federal mask mandate the agency is tasked with enforcing. TSA has gotten over 4,000 reports of mask incidents since the rule was put into place this year and is pursuing fines in at least 120 incidents.
As the agency’s mission has grown more complex, workplace satisfaction remains an issue, one the agency’s leaders and Congress have wrestled with for years. “We’ve been talking about getting better pay for the front line workers and we’ve made minimal progress in that regard,” said Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) the top Republican on the committee. “I’m worried about the front line workers. I’m worried about their ability to have adequate pay, given the very serious job that they have,” he said.
Past administrators said they agreed with the need to boost worker pay. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, (D-Miss.), chairman of the committee, who has long sought to improve pay and benefits for TSA workers, emphasized the importance of diversity at the agency. “Although there has been some diversity among the TSA leadership over the years, only a White male has ever been confirmed by the Senate to lead the Transportation Security Administration,” he said. “I hope TSA will increase the diversity of the leadership for its workforce, as well as the American people.”
In an interview after his testimony Wednesday, Pekoske said the key to keeping people at the agency is to offer them more money. “The easy way to address a lot of the dissatisfaction is to properly pay somebody,” he said. “If I’m doing my job and I know somebody else who has a similar job to me somewhere else is making a lot more money than I am, I’m not going to be happy. Still, he acknowledged, the solution is an expensive one. “But if we don’t get at it, we’re never going to address this problem.”