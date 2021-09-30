D.C. police said the following streets will be closed for the march from about 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday:
• Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 12th Street NW
• 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street NW
• 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street NW
• E Street from 12th Street from 14th Street NW
Police said Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street NW will be closed from about 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Parking will be prohibited in nearby streets during the event.
Most of the previous marches have occurred in January, but organizers decided to host this year’s event in October to fight threats to abortion access in several states.