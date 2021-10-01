The congestion would be the result of bottlenecks that would occur where the toll lanes would merge into regular traffic at the Beltway’s I-270 spur and where I-270 narrows to two lanes north of I-370, the study said.
The findings appear to contradict state transportation officials’ repeated assertions that creating two tolled express lanes in each direction on both highways would benefit motorists who could not afford, or did not want to pay, the tolls by removing paying vehicles from the no-cost regular lanes.
The study also appears to undermine the Maryland Department of Transportation’s goal of alleviating traffic congestion between job centers in Northern Virginia and the Maryland suburbs. The continued evening slowdowns in the regular lanes would hit Maryland commuters who have spent years heading home from Tysons and the Dulles corridor through some of the region’s worst backups.
MDOT officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The study, based on computer traffic models, is likely to fuel criticism from toll lane opponents who have said that creating the lanes would not be worth harming streams and public parkland. They say more lanes would increase vehicle emissions and bring the highway closer to homes and businesses in the heavily developed Washington suburbs. Building the lanes would involve about five years of construction on some of the region’s busiest highways.
MDOT decided to end the Beltway lanes at I-270 to spare the top and eastern sections of the Beltway, where local officials and community activists have said that widening the highway would destroy too many homes and too much environmentally fragile parkland. Under the state’s plan, I-270 north of Rockville would not be widened until toll lanes opened on the lower section because the federally required environmental study for the northern part of I-270 to Frederick has lagged.
MDOT had to update its federally required draft environmental impact statement released in July 2020 to account for changes that would stem from its decision to end the Beltway toll lanes at the I-270 spur rather than continue them to Route 5 in Prince George’s County.
MDOT recently selected a private consortium, led by Australian toll road operator Transurban, to develop the toll lanes’ design at its own expense while pursuing a 50-year contract to build the lanes and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue. That long-term contract would be valued in the billions of dollars, making the 12-mile Maryland project one of the largest public-private partnerships in the country.
The state study, which is required for federal environmental approval, is occurring simultaneously with the private consortium’s design work.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has made the toll lanes plan his signature infrastructure project, saying it would alleviate chronic and worsening traffic congestion and keep the Maryland suburbs economically competitive.
In the toll lanes, evening motorists heading out of Northern Virginia on the Beltway’s inner loop would travel at an average 23 mph — faster than the 7 mph in the regular lanes but far below the minimum of 45 mph promised by state officials. On northbound I-270, traffic in toll lanes would travel at an average of 37 mph — faster than the 28 mph in the regular lanes but also slower than the 45 mph promised.
Unspecified “additional improvements” would be required on the Beltway east of the I-270 spur and on I-270 north of I-370 to achieve faster speeds, the study said.
Toll lanes would be more effective at reducing congestion in the peak direction, toward Northern Virginia, during the morning rush, the study found. That’s probably because the toll lanes would connect to Northern Virginia’s more extensive network of tolled express lanes that, by then, would extend from the American Legion Bridge and down the Beltway to Interstates 95 and 395, as well as on I-66.
Morning motorists using the regular lanes on the Beltway’s outer loop to reach Northern Virginia would travel at 52 mph between the I-270 spur and the George Washington Memorial Parkway, up from 33 mph if the toll lanes were not built, the study found. Morning traffic in the toll lanes in that section would travel at an average of 56 mph.
On southbound I-270 during the morning rush, speeds in the regular lanes would improve to an average of 50 mph between I-370 and the Beltway, up slightly from the 46 mph they would travel if the toll lanes weren’t built. In the toll lanes, morning traffic on southbound I-270 would flow at 58 mph.
All projections are for 2045 using a regional computer model from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the study said.
Bridge experts also have determined how to rebuild and widen the American Legion Bridge in a way that would cause less damage to National Park Service land on both sides of the Potomac River below, the report said.
Under the plan, construction trucks and heavy equipment would reach the bridge construction site only from the north side of the river along the Clara Barton Parkway. They would use a new, temporary bridge across the C&O Canal and a temporary haul road parallel to the C&O Canal towpath, a popular walking and cycling trail.
Doing so, the study said, would protect 7.8 acres of land near the GW Parkway and 5.3 acres of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park.
It also would spare most of Plummers Island, a 120-year-old research site for the Washington Biologists’ Field Club, which has said the 12-acre island is critical to decades of studies of plants, insects and wildlife. Experts for MDOT reduced the effects to the island by 90 percent, to two-tenths of an acre, where a pier piling would be built for the wider bridge, the study said.
The study also confirmed MDOT’s earlier commitment that the Beltway’s widening would spare a historical African American cemetery in Cabin John.
The public may comment on the updated study before the Nov. 15 deadline via the state’s project website or by sending an email to oplanesMLS@mdot.maryland.gov.
This story will be updated.