Motorists would creep along at an average of 7 mph in the regular lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop between the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the I-270 spur — the same slog as if the toll lanes were not built, the study found. Those heading up I-270 in the evenings would move at an average of 28 mph — about the same as the 29 mph speeds they would encounter without the toll lanes absorbing some traffic.