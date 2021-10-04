There are no details yet on what caused the crash or the condition of those involved.
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
How we travel
Rail: Passenger who escaped derailed Amtrak train finishes journey, by train | Virginia expands Amtrak service to downtown Richmond
Roads: This federal agency could shut down if Congress doesn’t pass an infrastructure bill this week
Metro: Federal workers were the backbone of Metro. Their absence is taking a toll on the system.
Planes: United Airlines says nearly all workers met vaccine mandate deadline | Delta calls for carriers to share names of unruly passengers
Bikes: With Trump gone, Capital Bikeshare returns to the White House
Highways: Maryland tolling authority suggests lowering minimum rates for toll lanes