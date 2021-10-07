Riders on commuter trains in the D.C. area will face delays Thursday morning due to communication troubles, officials said.

The delays are on the Virginia Railway Express and MARC lines.

It is not immediately clear how long the delays will last.

A CSX official said there was an issue with Verizon.

Cindy Schild, a spokeswoman for CSX, said in an email, “Verizon experienced a broader telecommunications issue that affected our phones lines for about 30 minutes yesterday evening.” She said the issue has “been resolved.”