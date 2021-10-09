In a statement, Republic Airways said the flight declared an emergency and landed at LaGuardia “without incident in response to passenger behavior near the end of the flight.” He said that as the jet exited the active runway, it stopped on a taxiway and “conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation.”
Law enforcement and first responders met the aircraft and the passenger involved in the incident was taken into custody, the carrier said.
Some videos on social media showed people standing on the tarmac and police hurrying around an airplane. There were also reports of a “suspicious package” aboard the flight.
The incidents come as many airlines grapple with incidents involving unruly passengers, including many high-profile cases of passengers insulting and attacking crew members or refusing to wear masks in defiance of federal requirements. The incidents have led federal agencies to step up enforcement and increase fines as hostile and aggressive behavior aboard planes has been a growing concern.
The Port Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.