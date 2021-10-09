The $132 million project is part of a major expansion of the interstate in Northern Virginia that aims to reduce gridlock in a section that carries an average of 150,000 vehicles daily. Another bridge over the Rappahannock is under construction to create the same capacity for the northbound lanes, which is scheduled to open in 2024. Just north of the river, crews are working on a 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes to be completed next year.