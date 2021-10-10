Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said the fire was on a bridge over rail tracks south of Philadelphia. The temporary halt in rail traffic delayed about six trains, she said.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority tweeted the fire was near Folcroft Station, and there were reports of firefighters battling a fire since 6 a.m. Local fire stations could not be immediately reached for comment.
Service was restored about 10:50 a.m., Amtrak tweeted, announcing that trains had begun to move. “Residual delays are to be expected,” the company said.
Trains that had been on hold included the D.C.-bound train 89 that departed New York at 6:02 a.m. and was due in Washington at 9:33 a.m. The Northeast regional train 162, which left D.C. for New York City at 9:15 a.m. was holding in Wilmington.
Passengers aboard some trains commented on social media about the hours-long delay, while some passengers got off the train, and some who didn’t even know each other sharing rental cars or Ubers.
Andrew Magloughlin, a D.C. resident returning home from a visit in Philadelphia, said his train (the Carolinian train 79) was holding outside Philadelphia for nearly two hours. He said the train conductor alerted passengers over the radio that the fire was “pretty bad” and that firefighters had been battling it for hours.
“They’ve let everybody know though that the doors will remain open so people can leave,” said Magloughlin. “Thankfully I’m probably the best off among situations here … A lot of other passengers had flights they needed to make.”