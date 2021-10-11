Southwest on Sunday said inclement weather and air traffic control disruptions in Florida on Friday triggered the disruptions over the weekend. Federal regulators said air traffic control staffing shortages caused delays out of Florida, but said airlines generally are experiencing operational issues because of their own staffing and aircraft issues.
Southwest cancels hundreds of flights over weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues
Passengers and airline critics have questioned Southwest’s explanation for the widespread disruptions, noting that other airlines have seen no significant effects from weather or air traffic control challenges.
The flight woes ignited claims from conservatives that cancellations and delays are due to a protest of a company coronavirus vaccine mandate. The travel problems came days after Southwest announced it was requiring employees to receive vaccinations against the coronavirus — a mandate that some airlines have had for weeks without experiencing similar issues.
The Dallas-based carrier said last week that employees will have until Dec. 8 to provide proof of vaccination or face the possibility of losing their jobs, with allowances for religious, disability or medical exemptions. President Biden last month announced that private companies with 100 or more employees would be required to ensure that their workers were vaccinated or implement weekly testing programs.
While U.S. airlines fall into that category, many also are government contractors who must meet a Dec. 8 deadline for vaccinations. There is no testing option for contractors.
“Joe Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate at work!” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted Sunday about Southwest’s woes. “Suddenly, we’re short on pilots & air traffic controller.”
The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association rejected speculation of pilot protests as “false claims.”
“I can say with certainty that there are no work slowdowns or sickouts either related to the recent mandatory vaccine mandate or otherwise,” association president Casey Murray said in a statement.
He blamed the weekend’s meltdown on airline management’s poor planning, questioning Southwest’s claims that issues at Jacksonville Air Control Center and weather in the Southeast are to blame.
“What was a minor temporary event for other carriers devastated Southwest Airlines because our operation has become brittle and subject to massive failures under the slightest pressure,” he said.
Staffing shortages caused flight cancellations and delays at Southwest over the summer, prompting the airline to reduce its schedule to avoid more disruptions. The Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO, which represents airline employees, warned in July that staffing shortages were affecting morale and that some workers reported feeling exhausted and overwhelmed.
As of Monday, many of the flights that were canceled or delayed continued to involve large cities — including Chicago, Denver and Baltimore — where many of the airlines transfers occur. Many flights also were canceled in Dallas, where the carrier has its headquarters.
The airline on social media asked for patience as airline counter lines grew amid passengers seeking to rebook their flights. The carrier is trying to recover after canceling more than 1,000 flights scheduled for Sunday — nearly 30 percent of its flights — after 800 were canceled Saturday.
Southwest has flexible change policies for travelers affected, the company said.
“We know the frustration flight cancellations are creating for our Customers and Employees and we apologize, and we again thank everyone for patience as we work first to be safe, and second to be as quick as possible in solving disrupted plans,” the airline said.