It’s unclear how many people are onboard. Mary Kate Martin, 28, of Alexandria, is onboard the train and said there was a “fair amount” of smoke onboard. Speaking from a rail car, she said that Metro personnel or emergency responders had passengers in her car move up a few cars up.
“I don’t think anyone was hurt as far as I can tell,” she said.
Martin said the train had just left the Rosslyn station with many passengers when cars began to fill with smoke. The train slowed, began moving again, slowed once more and then “just puttered to a stop,” she said.
Passengers waited in silence for a while before being told that the train had suffered a “brake issue” before they learned that it really had derailed, she said. Metro personnel and firefighters continue to walk the aisles up and down cars and the power onboard remains off, Martin said.
“There’s a good amount of people in this car,” she said. “Every seat is taken and some people are standing, too.”
The smell of burned rubber remains in the cars and visibility seems foggy onboard, Martin said.
Passengers are remaining calm, said Martin, who works in operations for a co-working company and had just finished work. She had been on her way home and had planned to get off at the Crystal City station before the train derailed.
Train service has been suspended on the Blue Line between Foggy Bottom and Pentagon stations. Metro officials have called in shuttle buses to service the stations and carry passengers to train stations that are operating.
Metro said only the Blue Line is affected at this time.