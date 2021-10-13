Twenty years ago, the Sept. 11 attacks changed how people navigate air travel. But airports at the time were not designed to accommodate the more stringent security screening requirements put in place in the aftermath of the attacks, leaving authorities scrambling to find space for TSA checkpoints and personnel.
Project Journey, airport officials said, will change that at National.
Once complete, ticketed passengers will be able to move between terminals B and C without having to board a shuttle bus or repeat trips through airport security.
The checkpoints are set to open in early November and are housed in separate buildings across from terminals B and C. Airport officials originally had planned to open the checkpoints ahead of the new concourse, but construction issues delayed the project.
Once open, there will be 24 screening lanes with the option to expand to 28 — up from 20 now.
Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson, Transportation Security Administrator David Pekoske, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) are among those expected to join officials from the airport and American Airlines for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Wednesday. Also included in the day’s activities will be a tour of the new 14-gate concourse that made its debut this spring, replacing National’s infamous Gate 35X.
The new building may offer faster screening, but it also means the end of public access to National Hall, which afforded visitors views of the airfield and the Potomac River. The glass-enclosed hall, with its soaring yellow beams and columns, also was home to popular eateries such as Ben’s Chili Bowl, Legal Seafood and Chick-fil-A. Only ticketed passengers will have access to the space.
The new concourse has been open since April. Several new shops and restaurants have since opened.
Many features — from the six Jeffersonian domes that top the building to the yellow steel columns scattered throughout — mimic those in other parts of the airport.
This story will be updated.