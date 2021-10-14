This year, the midshipman who was assaulted qualified as a victim advocate, working with other midshipmen, and said she knows of at least four other members of her class who were raped at sea. The academy’s most recent report to Congress on sexual assault and harassment said that during the 2018-2019 academic year, four midshipmen reported being sexually assaulted at sea. But according to a survey of students, only half of women who experienced “unwanted sexual contact” made a report, while just over one-third said they trusted the academy to protect their privacy.