Riders on Metro should expect delays Thursday morning on the Orange and Silver lines.

There’s a problem with a switch at the Smithsonian station. There was no immediate information on how long the delays will last.

Elsewhere in the system, Metro has suspended train service for a second day on part of the Blue Line after a train derailed Tuesday outside the Arlington Cemetery stop. Three stations, including Arlington Cemetery, Rosslyn and the Pentagon, were affected by the shutdown.

Free shuttle buses are running between the impacted stations.