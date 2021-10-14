Free shuttle buses are running between the impacted stations.
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
How we travel
Airports: Reagan National Airport checkpoints to open next month, bringing faster screening times to new concourse
Flight delays: Southwest CEO apologizes as airline begins return to normal after days of cancellations
Metro: NTSB begins investigation into Metro derailment
Roads: Virginia begins last piece of Beltway toll lanes expansion, reaching the American Legion Bridge
Highways: New I-95 bridge to open near Fredericksburg, bringing relief for drivers at one of the highway’s biggest bottlenecks