Metro has suspended service on the Green Line south of the Navy Yard station after a person was stabbed onboard a train near Anacostia.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said a victim was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, and Metro Transit police are working to identify a suspect. Jannetta said the stabbing occurred about 6 p.m. aboard a Branch Avenue-bound train near the Anacostia station.

Metro has called in shuttle buses to transport passengers along the closed section to other stations during the service break.

The transit agency said northbound service to Greenbelt is also experiencing delays.