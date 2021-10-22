Lanes were blocked between the Capital Beltway and Chain Bridge Road. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
How we travel
Metro: Wheels on Metro rail cars involved in derailment had failed repeatedly, NTSB says
Bikes: D.C. wants you to ride bikes. This month it raised the cost to ride Capital Bikeshare.
U.S. DOT: Republicans fault Buttigieg for time off with newborns. Democrats say he’s showing the need for paid parental leave.
Airports: Reagan National Airport checkpoints to open next month, bringing faster screening times to new concourse
Flight safety: After a record gun haul this year, TSA identifies 10 airports with most firearms seized