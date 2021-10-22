Metro said some service has been restored with trains sharing a track through the area.
D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said firefighters were at the scene working with Metro to evacuate passengers, but “there is no indication of smoke or fire.”
Metro said in a tweet that shuttle buses were requested to bridge service along the closed stations. Trains were suspended in the area for less than an hour.
“Smell of smoke and we can see some but not sure where it’s coming from,” rider James Campbell tweeted with a video showing passengers gathered near the doors. “just kind of standing here no direction from WMATA on what to do or what has happened.”
Campbell later tweeted that passengers were evacuating to the front of the train. “Everyone is confused on what to do,” Campbell wrote.
The incident comes more than a week after a crowded Blue Line train derailed during the afternoon rush, forcing passengers to evacuate through a tunnel. Metro on Sunday night pulled more than half of its rail cars out of service after an investigation discovered multiple axles out of compliance with manufacturer specifications. Federal investigators continue to probe that derailment.