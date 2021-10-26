The NTSB report also offers no clues on what could have caused the Empire Builder train traveling from Chicago to Seattle to derail. Eight of the 10 train cars — with 154 people onboard — went off the tracks about 4 p.m. local time near Joplin, about 200 miles north of Helena, Mont.
The NTSB said last month the train was traveling at 75 mph to 78 mph — below the speed limit of 79 mph — when it derailed, and gave no initial indication of a cause, saying investigators were not ruling anything out. From the beginning, NTSB investigators said they were paying special attention to maintenance issues while trying to determine if passengers may have been ejected on impact, but the report makes no mention of those issues.
Train derailments like the Montana incident are rare, but other railroad-related deaths are on the rise
The incident occurred less than four years after an Amtrak derailment in Washington state, where investigators said the lack of an automatic braking system allowed the engineer to enter a 30 mph curve too quickly. That crash killed three passengers and injured 65 others.
Experts have said it is less likely in this case that human error was a factor because that stretch of track and the train are equipped with PTC. The system automatically applies the brakes if a train is exceeding speed limits and can prevent a train from going down the wrong track if a switch is left in the wrong position. U.S. railroads rolled out the system at the end of last year, in what has been touted as one of the most consequential investments in rail safety technology.
Neither Amtrak nor the railroad owner, BNSF Railway, had said previously whether PTC was properly working at the time of the crash.
Tuesday’s report offers few other details about the incident. According to the NTSB, 44 people were injured and the crash caused more than $22 million in damage.
Eight cars derailed, four of which falling on their sides, in an area where BNSF Railway controls train traffic. The locomotives and the first two rail cars remained on the rail, the report said. The weather was clear with no precipitation at the time.
Amtrak on Tuesday said it is working with federal investigators but declined to comment further because it is a party in the NTSB investigation. BNSF also said it is collaborating with the NTSB investigation.
“We look forward to reviewing the final report and any recommendations from the Board,” Amtrak said in a statement.
NTSB officials said investigators are working to piece together what happened. They reviewed signal and train control data logs, video footage from the train and black-box data while also analyzing damage to rail cars and injuries to survivors and those who died, officials said.
Investigators interviewed crew members on the Amtrak train and on a freight train that passed through the area 80 minutes earlier.
NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said investigators are still analyzing evidence in the lab, saying they are in the “fact-finding phase.” He said the board is likely to release an update in the coming months, ahead of a final report, whichcan take up to a year and typically comes with recommendations for the railroad or the federal oversight agency for how to prevent similar incidents.
The report comes as new allegations have emerged about the incident in multiple lawsuits filed against Amtrak and BNSF. Multiple filings allege negligence on the part of the passenger rail service and the railroad, including for “improper, inadequate and insufficient rail maintenance, switches and train equipment.”
Passenger Justin Ruddell, 40, an Oregon truck driver, said he was in a restroom behind the observation car when the train derailed, suffering two broken vertebrae and five broken ribs. A lawsuit on his behalf describes a horrific scene in which the force of the derailment caused the outside door to peel open, exposing him to gravel and dirt, with feces and urine pouring over him as he tried to dig himself out with a railroad spike.
“I thought I was going to die,” he said in a news conference earlier this month.
A lawsuit filed on behalf of Rebecca Schneider, who was traveling with her husband, Zach, 28, to Portland, Ore., when the train derailed, speculated about a possible problem with tracks from heat-induced buckling, which can result after years of extreme temperature swings. Zach Schneider, a software engineer from Fairview Heights, Ill., was killed in the crash.
The two other victims killed were Marjorie Varnadoe, 72, and Donald Varnadoe, 74, of St. Simons Island, Ga.
BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent on Tuesday declined to comment on the lawsuits, saying in an email that the company does not comment on pending litigation. Amtrak also declined to comment.
Kristofer S. Riddle, an attorney with Chicago-based Clifford Law Offices, said passengers who were injured in the derailment were looking to the NTSB findings for answers about what led to the incident. But he said the report is only a piece of what is likely to be a lengthy legal investigation.
He said whatever the cause of the derailment, it was “absolutely preventable and consequently, there need to be effective policies and procedures in place so something like this never happens again.”
Clifford Law has been hired by 24 passengers injured in the crash, and has filed 11 lawsuits in federal court in Chicago. The filings claim negligence on the part of the Amtrak and BNSF.
The Empire Builder route connects Chicago and Seattle and is a popular route for vacationers because of the scenery it traverses, including views of the Mississippi River, the skylines of Minneapolis and St. Paul, the Gassman Coulee Trestle and Glacier National Park. It is also a lifeline for many in the Upper Great Plains who live in rural areas not easily accessible by plane.