Experts have said it is less likely in this case that human error was a factor because that stretch of track and the train are equipped with PTC. The system automatically applies the brakes if a train is exceeding speed limits and can prevent a train from going down the wrong track if a switch is left in the wrong position. U.S. railroads rolled out the system at the end of last year, in what has been touted as one of the most consequential investments in rail safety technology.