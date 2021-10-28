The House passed the extension 358 to 59 Thursday evening. The Senate agreed to deem the House bill approved once it reached the upper chamber and pass it to Biden for his signature.
Congress passed another short-term extension earlier this month, which authorized federal transportation agencies to continue operations through Oct. 31.
“Here we are again,” Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said Thursday, noting the House had previously passed a five-year extension but couldn’t reach agreement with the Senate on the contours of such a package.
DeFazio said in a letter to colleagues Thursday that, without a new congressional authorization in place, the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Transit Administration would “have to cease affected operations and, as a result, that would force the furlough of approximately 3,700 employees at the U.S. Department of Transportation.”
DeFazio noted that the Highway Trust Fund has sufficient money to keep operations moving and that Thursday’s vote will “help provide additional time to work through the final resolution of a long term surface transportation bill.”
Liberal lawmakers in the House have declined to vote on the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill until agreement on a companion climate and social policy bill is reached, with some saying the two bills should be voted on together.
Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), the transportation committee’s ranking Republican, supported the short-term extension but said Pelosi and others Democrats were creating uncertainty for local transportation officials. He called the infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate with the support from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), “nothing more than a Trojan horse.”
Citing continued sparring over Biden’s budget framework — which includes funds for universal preschool, expanded health care and addressing climate change — Graves said the bipartisan infrastructure bill is “being used for its popularity to get votes for the progressive wish list.”
In a letter to colleagues Thursday night, Pelosi said an “overwhelming number” of House Democrats support both the infrastructure and budget bills. She said “your feedback is welcome and necessary, soon” on the budget bill as committee leaders prepare the legislation, known as the Build Back Better bill, for floor action. She noted that debate on the infrastructure bill has already occurred, so it is ready for a floor vote.