The incident took place Oct. 27 on a flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International to John Wayne Airport in Southern California.
American Airlines flight attendant suffers broken bones in "one of the worst displays of unruly behavior," in the skies
Association of Professional Flight Attendants President Julie Hedrick said the flight attendant apparently bumped Hsu as she moved through the first-class cabin. The flight attendant apologized, but Hsu apparently left his seat, confronted her in the galley area of the aircraft and hit her in the face, Hedrick said. Pilots diverted the flight to Denver, where the flight attendant was taken to the hospital and treated for broken bones in her face.
The incident comes amid increasing reports of assaults of crew members and passengers on commercial aircraft, with the Federal Aviation Administration investigating a record number of cases involving “unruly behavior” on flights.
In a video message posted on Instagram, Doug Parker, American Airlines’ chief executive, called the incident “one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we’ve ever witnessed.”
Parker said Hsu would be banned from future flights on American.
“This type of behavior has to stop,” Parker said, adding that the airline also is working with the FAA, which is authorized to levy fines of up to $50,000 for such incidents.