He said the Maryland Department of Transportation needed additional consulting help after Montgomery County officials asked that it study ways to avoid widening the northern part of the Beltway. A state study found doing so would harm streams and parkland, and potentially require up to 34 homes to be torn down. MDOT’s decision to spare that section — and win the tepid support of many Montgomery leaders — by ending the first segment of toll lanes near Old Georgetown Road also required that the state update its federally required draft environmental impact statement.