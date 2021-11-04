The utility said it hoped the possibility of losing service would encourage customers who can afford to pay to do so and those who can’t to seek a payment plan or help from numerous federal and local financial aid programs. Some residents may avoid losing service if they meet certain requirements, such as if they owe less than $600, enter a payment plan or show they qualify for certain low-income assistance programs, D.C. Water said.
Customers seeking financial aid or a “flexible” repayment plan may reach D.C. Water at 202-354-3600 or cares@dcwater.com.