D.C. Water officials said they plan to begin disconnecting service for some customers with unpaid bills beginning Dec. 1, saying that the utility must recoup revenue lost during the pandemic but that it can help those who need financial aid.

Past-due balances have more than doubled since the pandemic started, recently reaching $26.3 million, D.C. Water said. Allowing those revenue losses to continue, officials said, could hurt the authority’s ability to provide water and sewer services to the District.

The utility said it hoped the possibility of losing service would encourage customers who can afford to pay to do so and those who can’t to seek a payment plan or help from numerous federal and local financial aid programs. Some residents may avoid losing service if they meet certain requirements, such as if they owe less than $600, enter a payment plan or show they qualify for certain low-income assistance programs, D.C. Water said.

Customers seeking financial aid or a “flexible” repayment plan can reach D.C. Water at 202-354-3600 or cares@dcwater.com.