Metro is facing its biggest crisis in six years after the safety commission ordered the transit agency to suspend all 748 of its latest-model cars on Oct. 17 after the derailment of a Blue Line train.
The series makes up about 60 percent of Metro’s nearly 1,200-car fleet. The transit agency has been pulling many older rail cars from storage — some dating back to 1982 — to cobble together about 40 trains to serve the system’s 91 stations and 118 miles of track.
Wiedefeld called the plan’s submission “an important milestone” on Thursday as he informed Metro board members of the development during a meeting.
He did not provide a date for when the rail cars could come back into the system, but has previously said it would take at least two weeks after submission to test out the plan. The plan was developed in consultation with the safety commission, an independent government agency that monitors and oversees safety on Metrorail.
Safety commission spokesman Max Smith said the commission needed to see the plan before commenting on a possible time frame for review or approval.
Wiedefeld said the plan will be tested on 7000-series cars at Metro’s Greenbelt yard and maintenance complex in Maryland.
The wheelset defect that led to the suspension of the cars, which were built by Kawasaki Rail Car and delivered to Metro between 2015 and 2020, came to light when a Blue Line train slipped off the track on Oct. 12 outside the Arlington Cemetery station. It forced the evacuation of 187 passengers, although no one was injured.
The National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the derailment and discovered that the defect — in which wheels fixed to axles move outward, making them more prone to derailment — had been found during Metro inspections more than 20 times since 2017. Emergency inspections of all 7000-series cars found about 20 more cases.
The NTSB said the defect could have caused a catastrophic incident, but Wiedefeld and Metro board members said they were not aware of the issue. The safety commission also had not been informed of the defect, as required.
The safety commission ordered the suspension of the series after investigators learned Metro had accidentally allowed rail cars found with the defect to remain in service on Oct. 17.
The suspension and service reductions come as the Washington region has been experiencing a drop in coronavirus cases and while children for the first time are receiving vaccinations — widely viewed as a key preventive measure to stop the spread of the virus and allow for many pre-pandemic activities to resume.