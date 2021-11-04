“This is a significant step toward completing the 11.5-mile extension that will provide rail service for residents in Reston, Herndon and eastern Loudoun County and give Metro riders direct access to Dulles Airport,” Jack Potter, MWAA’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
The announcement is a major step forward for the long-delayed second phase, which originally was scheduled to be completed in July 2018. After multiple delays, MWAA — which is overseeing the project — announced in March it would reach substantial completion by Labor Day, then had to backtrack on the date.
Despite Thursday’s announcement, it’s not clear when the rail line will open for passenger service. While Metro can begin some testing, other pre-service evaluations can’t start until work on the rail yard is complete.
According to the rail yard project’s most recent monthly update, the estimated timeline for completion is February 2022.
Metro has previously said it would not consider the project finished until both elements are complete. The transit agency estimated it could take five months of testing and other preparations before passenger service can begin. Metro didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
While MWAA has been responsible for managing construction of the rail line, which was divided into two phases, Metro eventually will manage and operate the extension.
The rail line’s second phase is being built by separate contractors. Capital Rail Constructors, a joint venture between Bethesda-based Clark Construction Group and Kiewit Infrastructure Group, was awarded the $1.18 billion contract to build the rail line in 2013. One year later, Colorado-based Hensel Phelps won a $249.3 million contract to build the rail yard.
In a statement Thursday, Keith Couch, project director at Capital Rail Constructors, called the project a “transformational piece of infrastructure for the region.”
Delays have added more than $300 million to the project’s cost, which is expected to be covered by a $500 million contingency fund. Whether there will be enough remaining in the fund to cover other unforeseen expenses isn’t clear. The project’s total cost is $5.8 billion.
The Silver Line is being funded by the state of Virginia, the federal government, and Loudoun and Fairfax counties, but the bulk of its costs are paid by Dulles Toll Road users.
Virginia officials have long pushed to extend Metrorail service to Dulles and into Loudoun County, viewing it as critical to fostering development along the Dulles Toll Road corridor. Many of the soon-to-open Metro stations already are home to developments that include apartments, shops, restaurants and thousands of feet of office space.
The first phase of the Silver Line, built by Bechtel, included five stations — four in Tysons and one in Reston — but also was dogged by construction issues. It opened in July 2014, six months behind schedule and more than $220 million over budget.
Construction on the project’s second phase, which includes six stops, began that same year and officials had hoped the work would be completed by mid-2018. Work on the rail yard was expected to be wrapped up by December that year.
But almost from the beginning the second phase ran into problems. MWAA’s decision to incorporate new requirements for storm water management delayed the rail portion of the project by 13 months and added at least $137 to the cost. Other issues surfaced at the rail yard, delaying efforts to complete the project.
In 2018, a whistleblower filed a lawsuit alleging that a subcontractor falsified information about the quality of the concrete panels installed at five of the six stations. One person pleaded guilty in connection with the case, and the company eventually settled the suit for $1 million.
Similarly, numerous deficiencies were found with the rail yard, including cracks in concrete panels and platforms that had to be rebuilt because they were the wrong dimensions.
Still, with at least a portion of the high-profile project complete, Potter was optimistic Thursday, highlighting the benefits the project would bring to Northern Virginia and the greater Washington area. The Silver Line, he said, will be “a major catalyst for jobs and economic development in the National Capital region.”