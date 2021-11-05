A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of an Oct. 12 derailment on the Blue Line revealed a wheelset defect that has been found more than 50 times over four years on cars in the series; it causes the wheels to shift from fixed axles and makes trains more prone to derailments. The safety commission, which oversees Metrorail safety, will not permit the series to go back into service until Metro monitors unaffected rail cars for the defect, which investigators say surfaces after an unknown period of time or miles. Metro began testing a screening process Friday and said it will take a couple of weeks to finish.