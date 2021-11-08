The end of a 33-nation ban that kept most non-U.S. citizens out of the country took on a celebratory air Monday, throwing a lifeline to an industry seeking to rebound from the pandemic. It sparked reunions at international airports across the country, but comes as U.S. airlines — which have seen a surge in demand from domestic leisure travelers — are struggling to overcome staffing shortages ahead of the busy travel holiday season. The United States also lifted travel restrictions on land borders, a move that allows fully vaccinated individuals to enter the country from Canada and Mexico. Previously only those whose travel was deemed essential and could show proof of vaccination could enter the United States via land crossing.