Metro said riders on the Green, Yellow and Blue lines should expect delays Wednesday morning.

There’s a problem with a signal at the Mount Vernon Square stop that’s impacting trains on the Green and Yellow lines.

Officials said the delays are in both directions of the lines.

Metro said there are also issues with a switch at the National Airport station that is causing delays on Blue Line in the direction of the Franconia stop.

It is not clear how long the delays will last.