The order from the safety commission, an independent government agency Congress created specifically to monitor Metrorail safety after years of lapses, allows Metro to start using unaffected cars again — if the transit system can show the commission that it can do so without risking passenger safety. Investigators said the defect is progressive and appears only after an unknown length of miles, making it hard to predict. Metro has proposed speeding up inspections of every car from 90 days to every eight days, saying that might be the right formula to catch the first signs of the defect before it poses a danger.