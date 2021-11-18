The rates are the same as the board last discussed in September and follow a months-long public feedback period during which most commenters said the lanes would be too pricey and unfairly favor wealthier motorists. Under the toll rate ranges approved, motorists in heavy traffic would pay up to $18 and, in cases of unusually bad congestion, up to $45 to use the entire 12-mile segment between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and I-370 in Rockville. Most tractor-trailers would pay up to $9 per mile and, in the worst congestion, up to about $22 per mile.