Authority officials say tolls for passenger vehicles would average $3 to $5 over the day for a typical seven-mile trip and are in line with those charged in Northern Virginia.
The toll lanes would be the first in Maryland with “dynamic” pricing. As in Northern Virginia, toll prices would fluctuate by highway segment up to every five minutes — getting more expensive as the lanes fill up — to keep them flowing at 45 mph or faster.
Toll lanes on Beltway, I-270 wouldn't lessen worst evening traffic without other improvements, study says
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has made construction of the lanes one of his signature infrastructure projects, saying they will provide a faster and more reliable trip for motorists and freight drivers stuck in some of the country’s worst traffic congestion. State officials say most motorists use the lanes in other states when they need to be somewhere on time, such as to an appointment or day-care pickup.
The state’s plan is still in early stages of design, and the lanes, if construction is approved, would not open for about five years. However, the state had to finalize the toll rates as part of negotiating a 50-year contract in which a consortium of companies would finance construction, build the lanes and operate them in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue. State officials recently hired a team led by Australian toll road operator Transurban and Australian investment bank Macquarie to develop a long-term proposal.
Maryland would be the only state besides Texas to impose a lower per-mile “soft cap rate” — $1.50 for passenger vehicles and $9 for most tractor-trailers — that could be exceeded temporarily when the toll lanes become too crowded or bog down below 50 mph. Authority officials have said the soft cap rate would prevent price gouging and sticker shock by requiring that tolls increase only when necessary and then in a gradual, formulaic way.
The authority had previously lowered the minimum rate to 17 cents per mile — down from 20 cents — after receiving public feedback over the summer to match the minimum rate on the Intercounty Connector.
Buses, motorcycles and vehicles with three or more people would use the lanes free of charge. The rates would rise over time to account for inflation and growth in the region’s population, employment and incomes — a plan opposed by 76 percent of commenters.
The regular lanes, which would be rebuilt, would remain free. The 60-year-old American Legion Bridge, a major chokepoint in the region, also would be widened and replaced.
Many of the three out of four commenters who opposed the toll rates plan said they generally object to paying tolls and that the pricing structure under consideration was too expensive. Others said highways should remain free as a public good, expressing skepticism that profit-seeking companies and investors would operate them in the best interest of Maryland motorists.