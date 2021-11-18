A: It was a source of misery in my life, and I dreamed of living in a different place where I didn’t feel the burden, the forced impinging burden of car ownership. I got involved in advocating for the Red Line light-rail project back in 2010 or so. And at the time, I learned that the nearest Red Line station was going to be quite a distance from my house. But the idea was so exciting to me that I could make long trips on modern rail. I realized, even with the station a little bit of a distance from my house, having that light rail would obviate the need for car ownership. So I basically owned a car, hating it the whole time for 14 years. And then it was the Red Line that promised to set me free from that burden.