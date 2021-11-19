There is a sharp increase in money available for competitive grant funds that Buttigieg and his team can choose how to send to cities and states, providing some of their best opportunities to determine what gets built locally. The infrastructure bill calls for $210 billion for competitive or discretionary grants, according to senior Transportation Department officials. While much of the funding is guaranteed, officials also noted that $93 billion is subject to future votes on Capitol Hill. Despite bipartisan support for those additional funds, political changes in Congress could shift priorities.