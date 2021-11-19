The new social and climate bill goes beyond that. It includes $10 billion each for high-speed rail and transit tied to affordable housing. It includes $4 billion to repair communities divided by past transportation projects and to help prevent gentrification and displacement of residents. It also has an estimated $20 billion in incentives for consumer and commercial electric vehicles to cut down soaring transportation emissions that help drive climate change. The Democrats’ framework also includes $150 billion for building and improving at least 1 million affordable homes, according to the White House. Here are the most consequential initiatives in the pair of packages.