But in a Monday filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the two airlines contend the alliance has given travelers a “broader and deeper network” at airports in the Northeast, enabling the carriers to better compete with Delta and United, which dominate those markets.
The carriers characterized the September complaint filed by the Justice Department and attorneys general as “defective” because it does not allege that the airlines’ alliance has harmed competition, rather that it “likely will harm competition” or is “likely to have” various harmful effects.
“Without proof of substantial, marketwide anticompetitive effects, a challenge to an efficiency-enhancing joint venture fails as a matter of law,” the filing contends.
The Department of Justice declined to comment on the filing.
American and JetBlue announced the partnership in July 2020. In January 2021, shortly before the end of the Trump administration, officials at the U.S. Department of Transportation allowed the deal to move forward as long as certain conditions were met. The alliance began operating in February.
However, in September, the Department of Justice, joined by attorneys general in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia, sought to undo the agreement, alleging the partnership could harm customers across the country by “significantly diminishing JetBlue’s incentive to compete with American elsewhere, further consolidating an already highly concentrated industry.”
The civil antitrust complaint singled out American for “relentlessly” pursuing a strategy of consolidation with foreign carriers through international joint ventures. The alliance with JetBlue, the suit alleged, is an example of American seeking to do the same domestically.
At the time it was filed, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement the alliance was “an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry.”
The airlines have pushed back, arguing that by joining forces, they have been able to offer more service to consumers.
In a September appearance on Washington Post Live, American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker called the Justice Department’s decision “disappointing” and promised to fight it.
“They’re wrong, and we’ll prove it,” Parker said, calling the arrangement “entirely pro-competitive.”