A man was stabbed aboard a Metrobus on Tuesday morning in Prince George’s County after an argument with another person, Metro officials said.

Metro Transit Police responded about 9 a.m. to a report of a stabbing at the Addison Road Metro station, where they found the victim, an adult man, with stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. Authorities are trying to identify a suspect.

Officials said the stabbing followed a verbal altercation on the bus.