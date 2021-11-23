A: If you look at the body of NTSB reports over the last 10, maybe even 20 years, in rail transportation and really in transportation in general, there are a couple of unique human causes for accidents that I think really, really are important for everyone to take notice of, and those relate to human fatigue and distraction. We are all humans and we are all prone to the performance decrements of fatigue. I’m thinking of just our basic biological need for sleep, and when we don’t get the sleep that we need — either because of our work hours, our personal commitments or a medical condition that might keep us from getting the sleep that we need — we are not performing as safely and optimally as we could. The other thing is distraction. We live in a world that has an extraordinary amount of information and information sources. We almost all have smartphones and social media and multiple email accounts and even multiple phone numbers today. So it’s just really, really important to not fall into the trap.