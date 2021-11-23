Beezley said the TSA officer told her the airport scanner picked up an anomaly on the back of her dress and a pat-down would be required. Beezley agreed to the pat-down but was startled, she said, when the female officer patting the right side of Beezley’s body inserted the side of her hand between Beezley’s buttocks. The officer, Beezley said, then began patting down the left side of her body and again put her hand between Beezley’s buttocks.
Beezley said she froze.
“I never had someone do something like that to me,” said Beezley, 53, a student at Colorado Mesa University. Beezley was cleared by the officer and, still trying to process what happened, collected her things and rushed to catch her flight.
A TSA investigation of Beezley’s complaint, which involved interviews with the officer who conducted the pat-down, other TSA personnel and video footage of the incident, concluded the officer followed the agency’s procedures.
“TSA apologizes for the fact that your screening experience was not what you expected,” the agency wrote in a letter sent via email to Beezley that detailed its investigation of her complaint. It said Beezley was asked to show additional identification because her initial ID did not match the name on her boarding pass, which she disputes.
The letter went on to say the pat-down was required to clear the alarm triggered when she moved through the screening machine. “Video of the pat-down from your front and from your back illustrated the process was performed correctly and in accordance with our [standard operating procedures].”
Air travel is stressful for many people, but for those who are transgender, the experience can be especially fraught, advocates say. Officers may refer to them using incorrect pronouns, or they may be subject to additional screening and pat-downs because of apparent anomalies detected during the screening process, said Olivia Hunt, senior policy counsel for the National Center for Transgender Equality.
“The ability to travel from place to place is one of those things that people take for granted,” Hunt said. “But that is often denied to trans people, and that keeps them from being able to participate fully in society.”
The TSA has policies for accommodating transgender travelers. According to the agency, new officers receive 5½ hours of training for screening passengers who require special accommodations or have disabilities. Additional training is required throughout a worker’s TSA career.
Even so, Hunt said policies often are applied inconsistently from airport to airport, adding to travelers’ anxiety.
At most U.S. airports, travelers are screened using metal detectors or advanced imaging technology machines that scan for anomalies using a generic image of a human body. When an individual enters the machine, the TSA officer presses a button that corresponds to the person’s gender. For transgender travelers, the individual will be screened based on the gender they present, which has sometimes been the source of issues.
According to data collected by the TSA Contact Center, of 18,251 complaints filed in fiscal year 2020, 30 involved concerns about treatment of transgender people. In fiscal year 2021, of the 20,826 filed, 27 related to screening of transgender travelers.
Hunt said she thinks those numbers don’t reflect the extent of the problem.
She cited a survey of nearly 28,000 transgender adults conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality that found 53 percent had gone through airport security, and of those, 43 percent reported at least one negative experience, including verbal harassment, being referred to as the wrong gender and being subject to pat-downs.
She said transgender individuals are often reluctant to step forward, fearful of backlash if they complain.
“They don’t want the attention that can bring,” Hunt said.
The TSA has an office devoted to collecting and evaluating such encounters. Beezley filed a complaint the same day the incident occurred and two additional complaints in the days that followed. She said she also filed a claim against the agency for $10,000 under a TSA program that allows people to file monetary claims if they have been injured or have had property lost or damaged because of TSA negligence.
TSA officials say pat-downs — which have been part of the screening process since the agency’s founding two decades ago — remain one of the least popular of screening measures but are a “legal necessity” because they are the only way to resolve a screening anomaly.
“They are an integral part of the screening process,” TSA spokesman R. Carter Langston said.
Hunt said it’s not the first time TSA officers at Raleigh-Durham have come under scrutiny for treatment of transgender travelers.
In August, Kimberly Erway filed a lawsuit against the TSA, alleging the agency ordered her transgender daughter to undergo a strip search after an airport scanner detected an anomaly. Rather than consent to a strip search, Erway rented a car, and the pair drove back to their home in Rochester, N.Y. A previous suit tied to the same incident, which Erway filed against the TSA in 2019, was dismissed last year.
The TSA declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.
The issue has garnered the attention of Congress.
In June, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) introduced the Screening with Dignity Act, which would require the TSA to develop new procedures and training for officers screening transgender passengers and those with religious headwear and “other articles of faith.”