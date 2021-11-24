On Monday, the agency announced fines totaling nearly $162,000 in connection with eight incidents involving drunk passengers. In one April incident, the FAA alleged that a passenger drank their own alcohol — a violation of federal rules — smoked marijuana and sexually assaulted a flight attendant. And in a March incident, a flight bound for Detroit was diverted to Atlanta after a passenger the FAA said was drunk wouldn’t keep his mask on and swore at other travelers.