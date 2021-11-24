This week, the transit agency said it won’t extend its hours for a game Monday against the Seattle Seahawks. Sports teams can request and pay for additional service, but Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said the Washington Football Team didn’t ask for extra trains.
Metro advertises its service as running from 5 a.m. to midnight, but the actual time of last trains varies by station. The last inbound trains from Morgan Boulevard, the nearest station to the stadium, are at 11:24 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. Those times are valid despite disruptions caused by the system’s 7000-series cars being out of service, Ly said.
Football team officials didn’t say why the team opted not to request extra service, but said it had other plans in place. Up to 1,000 fans at the game can get $15 off a Lyft ride from the stadium. And during game announcements in the stadium and via push alerts to ticket holders, attendees will be told when they need to leave to make the last train.
Arriving at the Metro station after a 20-minute walk in time for the last train would almost certainly mean missing the end of the game.
In September, some fans said they recalled an announcement from Metro in April that indicated the transit system would remain open for a half an hour after the end of games. But the agency later said that policy was in place only when the system was closing early because of the pandemic, and was abandoned when regular hours were again extended to midnight.