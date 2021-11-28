Surviving such a trip is rare, but has been documented in the past on even longer flights. In 2014, a 15-year-old boy from California flew from San Jose, Calif., to Maui, Hawaii, in a plane’s wheel well and survived. He was found wandering the tarmac and said in an interview after the ordeal that he had not been trying to score a free beach vacation, but was trying to see his mother, who was living in a refugee camp in Ethiopia.