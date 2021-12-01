The National Transportation Safety Board began its investigation Oct. 12 when a Blue Line train slipped off the tracks, prompting the evacuation of 187 passengers. The investigation revealed that one of the car’s wheelsets — an axle and two connected wheels — suffered from a defect that caused the wheels to move outward. Investigators learned Metro mechanics had been finding the problem since 2017 within the agency’s latest model of rail car, the 7000 series.