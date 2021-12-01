The findings were accompanied by an NTSB safety alert calling for all transit and commuter rail systems in the United States to check for wheels that have improperly tilted from axles, a malfunction the federal agency said could threaten passenger safety.
The NTSB said the alert is precautionary and that it knows of no other wheel defects similar to the one that has hounded Metro for the past two-and-a-half months, disrupting public transportation across the Washington region.
“We see a problem here,” NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said. “We want to make sure there’s not a systemic problem elsewhere, and in order to prevent that, please look at your systems, transit and commuter.”
The National Transportation Safety Board began its investigation Oct. 12 when a Blue Line train slipped off the tracks, prompting the evacuation of 187 passengers. The investigation revealed that one of the car’s wheelsets — an axle and two connected wheels — suffered from a defect that caused the wheels to move outward. Investigators learned Metro mechanics had been finding the problem since 2017 within the agency’s latest model of rail car, the 7000 series.
Built by Kawasaki Rail Car, the 7000-series cars began showing signs of the defect two years after the first batch of cars were delivered to Metro. The defect appeared twice during Metro’s routine 90-day inspections in 2017. Inspections in subsequent years uncovered similarly small numbers of the defects and transit agency officials said they believed the problem was isolated.
But this year, Metro inspections found 18 cases of the defect before the Blue Line train derailment put a spotlight on the growing problem.
Emergency inspections by Metro and the NTSB found about 20 more cases last month, prompting the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission to order Metro to pull all 7000-series cars from service on Oct. 17.
The suspension of the 748 cars has forced Metro to operate its rail system with heavily scaled-back service and longer-than-normal waits using about 40 available, older model trains, or about a quarter of its roughly 1,200-car fleet.
The order from the safety commission, an independent government agency Congress created to monitor Metrorail safety after years of lapses, allows Metro to start using unaffected cars again if the transit system can show the commission it can do so without risking passenger safety.
Investigators said the defect is progressive and appears only after an unknown number of miles, making it hard to predict. Metro has proposed speeding up inspections of every car from 90 days to every eight days to catch the first signs of the defect before it poses a danger.
Last month, Metro began testing that hypothesis on two empty, out-of-service 7000-series trains carrying only weighted boxes to simulate passengers.
Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said the trains have completed initial testing.
“We will determine next steps based upon analysis and feedback from [the safety commission], which may include additional data collection activities,” he said.
Transit officials have said they do not expect the 7000-series to be reinstated before year’s end.