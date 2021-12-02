— D Street between 17th and 18th streets NW
— E Street between 17th and 18th streets NW
— F Street between 17th and 18th streets NW
— G Street between 17th and 18th streets NW
— New York Avenue between 17th and 18th streets NW
— Constitution Avenue between 18th and 14th streets NW
— 15th Street between H Street and Madison Drive NW (Traffic will be allowed southbound on 15th Street from Madison Drive NW)
— Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th and 15th streets NW
— E Street between 14th and 15th streets NW
— F Street between 14th and 15th streets NW
— G Street between 14th and 15th streets NW
— New York Avenue between 14th and 15th streets NW
The National Christmas Tree site is free to access and will be open to the public from Saturday through Jan. 1. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Police said other street closures and changes are possible Thursday.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to attend the tree lighting. The event will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.
The National Christmas Tree Lighting has a long history, starting in 1923 during the administration of President Calvin Coolidge, according to the National Park Service.