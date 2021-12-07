In a letter to employees, Parker said the transition was part of a years-long process that began when Isom was appointed president in 2016. He said the shift would have happened sooner if not for the pandemic. Parker has led the company since December 2013.
“Robert is a collaborative leader with deep operational expertise and global industry experience,” Parker said in a statement that accompanied the succession plan. “His efforts to guide and support our team throughout the pandemic have been nothing short of phenomenal. We are well-positioned to take full advantage of our industry’s recovery, and now is the right time for a handoff we have planned and prepared for.”
As the industry assesses how the omicron variant could affect travel, Parker said recovery is underway and now it the time to make the transition. Isom will take the helm as American works to recover from operational issues that forced it to pare back recovery plans.
In October, the airline was forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights, leaving passengers stranded during Halloween weekend. It took the carrier days to restore service, in part because of staffing issues. American also faces a civil antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice for an alliance it formed with JetBlue that focuses on operations in the U.S. Northeast.
“Over the past several years, our airline and our industry have gone through a period of transformative change,” Isom, 58, said in a statement. “And with change comes opportunity.”
American is not the only carrier that will undergo a change of key leadership in 2022.
In June, Southwest Airlines announced that chief executive Gary Kelly would be succeeded by Bob Jordan, Southwest’s executive vice president of corporate services, on Feb. 1.